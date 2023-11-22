HamberMenu
Follow ideals of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, President Droupadi Murmu exhorts students

Sri Sathya Sai Baba established a good educational system, under which modern knowledge is imparted by combining human values and spirituality, says President Droupadi Murmu

November 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
President Droupadi Murmu presenting a citation to a gold medallist at the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (Deemed to be University), at Puttaparthi on Wednesday. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer is seen.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s message that ‘service to humanity is service to God’ is an ideal that needs to be followed by people, President Droupadi Murmu has said.

Ms. Droupadi Murmu was addressing the students at the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (Deemed to be University), at the Sai Heera Global Convention Centre on Prashanthi Nilayam campus here on November 22.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer attended the programme as guest of honour.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan, Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning Chancellor K. Chakravarthi, Vice-Chancellor Prof. B. Raghavendra Prasad, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust R.J. Ratnakar, and members of the Central Trust were present.

“Students should follow Sai Baba’s words of always telling the truth and always practicing dharma in real life and move forward.”

“Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba established a good educational system to provide modern knowledge by combining human values ​​and spirituality. We all want to walk in the footsteps of Sri Sathya Sai Baba with spiritual thinking, compassion, and benevolence,” Ms. Murmu added.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba had improved the ‘Gurukul system of education’ that had been in vouge in our county since time immemorial by incorporating a few changes to suit the needs of today’s society, she observed.

“He integrated education with human values, spirituality, and science and technology. Educational institutions set up by Bhagawan are providing ideal education with best standards,” the President said.

In his address, Mr. Nazeer said the students should practice discipline and love in life, and serve the country.

“Everyone should serve society considering the world as a family. The students should follow righteousness and the doctrine of ‘Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah’ to reach the highest levels in life,” the Governor said.

Later, Ms. Murmu presented gold medals to 21 students.

Earlier, the President arrived at the Sri Sathya Sai airport in Puttaparthi from Odisha. She later offered prayers at the Mahasamadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, MLAs from the district, district Collector Arun Babu, and senior police and revenue officials were present.

