Follow High Court directions on protective gear: Pawan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan insisted the State government should follow the directions of the High Court on the provision of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to doctors and paramedical workers who faced a high risk of coronavirus infection.

Citing the shortage of PPE, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the doctors and paramedics were like soldiers thrust into the battlefield without weapons.

He said in a press release the government should realise that the medical services personnel were not only risking their lives but also of their families. Therefore, necessary measures for protecting them should be taken urgently, he demanded.

COVID contribution

He pointed out that the World Health Organization has strongly recommended the wearing of face masks, gloves, spectacles, etc. by doctors, paramedics and others exposed to the virus, but, doctors were complaining of shortage of N-95 masks and other protective gear.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawan Kalyan transferred ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and ₹1 crore to the PM Cares fund towards his contribution for COVID containment.