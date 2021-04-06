Andhra Pradesh

Follow COVID rules at all places of worship, says Joint Collector

A party worker offering hand sanitiser to Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao at the birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram, at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU
Joint Collector (Welfare) K. Mohan Kumar chaired a meeting with representatives of various religious establishments in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the district.

He asked the representatives to ensure COVID safety measures are followed at the places of worship, such as wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing, and sanitising of hands at regular intervals.

He asked the representatives to urge people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated. District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini, District Minority Welfare officer Riyaz, and Endowments Assistant Commissioner V. Satyanarayana were present.

Meanwhile, the tour of National Commission for Minorities vice-chairperson Atif Rasheed to the State has been postponed indefinitely due to the election code in the State. He was scheduled to take part in various programmes on April 8 and 9 in the city and other places.

