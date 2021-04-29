Follow all COVID-19 norms during Inter exams: Minister

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday directed department officials and staff to strictly comply with the COVID-19 guidelines while making arrangements for Intermediate examinations, scheduled from May 5.

In a video conference attended by Joint Collectors, Regional Intermediate Officers, District Education Officers and other officials, the Minister said the decision to go ahead with the conduct of the exam was taken keeping in view the future of the students.

The practical exams had already been completed. Now for the theory exam, a total of 10,32,469 students would appear for the exam at 1,452 examination centres in the State. Of them, 5,12959 are from the first year while 5,19,510 are second year students. A COVID Protocol Officer would be posted at every exam centre and every centre would have a separate room for students showing symptoms of the virus infection.

The Minister said the hall tickets would be uploaded by Thursday evening and on the back side of the hall ticket, COVID norms had been printed, which the students were expected to follow religiously.

He said people should realise the importance of Intermediate exams in a student’s academic life. No State had cancelled the exam, while some States had only postponed it, he pointed out.

He criticised the Opposition parties for trying to mislead students and their parents by creating a “fear psychosis”.

The Minister directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the exams without any scope for worry on the part of either students or parents.

Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar and Commissioner, Board of Intermediate Education Ramakrishna were present.