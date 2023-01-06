ADVERTISEMENT

Folk dance enthralls audience at youth festival in Tirupati

January 06, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Prizes for winners in the group as well as individual categories will be presented at the valedictory festival slated for January 7

A.D. Rangarajan

Students participating in the folk dance competition at the 36th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Folk and traditional dance forms that enthralled the audience on the final day of competitions at ‘Padma Tarang’, the 36 th Inter University South Zone Youth Festival hosted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on Friday.

Twelve teams, from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, presented the tribal dance forms of their region. The SPMVV team presented the Tirupati’s folk festival ‘Gangamma Jatara’, while Bharatidasan University(Tamil Nadu) team performed ‘Garagattam’.

Students gave Carnatic as well as Hindustani performance under the ‘Classical vocal solo’ category.

In the mime category, ‘Atrocities against women’ remained the predominant theme, indicative of the level of awareness among students on the rising instance of violence against women. University of Kerala presented a mime on the power of ‘Shakti’ and how a woman can overcome atrocities against her.

Teams from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu presented tribal dance forms of their region during the event, in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies presented a mime on the difficult lives of fishermen. The host SPMVV team presented a mime on the theme ‘Jungle’, based on a true story of elephants, whose lives were threatened by the insertion of bombs in pineapples by poachers. The mime gave the message on the importance of wildlife conservation.

Prizes for winners in the group as well as individual categories will be presented at the valedictory festival slated for Saturday.

