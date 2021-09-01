Foisting false cases a cowardly act, says TDP

Vijayawada

01 September 2021 00:32 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh president K. Atchannaidu has accused the State government of persecuting opposition TDP leaders by foisting false cases against them for holding rallies, padayatras and dharna programmes in protest against the rising prices of fuel, gas and essential commodities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Atchannaidu condemned the ‘fake cases’ filed against former Ministers, former MLAs and other TDP leaders. Leaders Kalava Srinivasulu, B.Tech Ravi, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Ram Gopal Reddy and others were implicated in illegal cases, he alleged, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy was worried about the public support for the protests by TDP leaders.

The former Minister questioned the propriety behind filing cases against TDP members on charges of violating COVID regulations when they actually protested against skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities. “Officials are discriminating along political lines. Not a single case was filed against ruling YSRCP leaders even though they violated COVID-19 guidelines at their padayatras and at the YS vardhanti’ meetings,” he alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu objected to the manner in which a suo motu case was filed against former Minister Kaluva Srinivasulu. The DGP should clarify why he was not filing such suo motu cases though the ruling YSRCP leaders were violating COVID guidelines at their meetings, he alleged.