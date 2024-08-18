GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fogging sought in tribal areas to prevent seasonal diseases

Dwarapureddi Jagadish also urges government to provide bike ambulance facility in Agency areas to ferry pregnant women and senior citizens to hospital

Published - August 18, 2024 07:31 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former TDP MLC Dwarapureddi Jagadish.

Former TDP MLC Dwarapureddi Jagadish. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former TDP MLC Dwarapureddi Jagadish on August 18, Sunday, requested Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyam Prasad to ensure fogging in tribal villages and better medical facilities in remote areas of the district to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Jagadish charged that the previous YSRCP government had completely ignored medical and health facilities in rural areas and it was leading to complications during the rainy season.

Mr. Jagadish sought a bike ambulance facility for shifting pregnant women and senior citizens facing health issues. He said that the bike ambulance would prevent untoward incidents that pregnant women risk while taken in a doli.

The former MLC said that pregnant women could be provided facilities within Parvatipuram and Saluru so that the doctors would be able to ensure safe delivery for them.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / tribals / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.