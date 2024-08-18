Fogging sought in tribal areas to prevent seasonal diseases

Former TDP MLC Dwarapureddi Jagadish on August 18, Sunday, requested Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector A. Shyam Prasad to ensure fogging in tribal villages and better medical facilities in remote areas of the district to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Jagadish charged that the previous YSRCP government had completely ignored medical and health facilities in rural areas and it was leading to complications during the rainy season.

Mr. Jagadish sought a bike ambulance facility for shifting pregnant women and senior citizens facing health issues. He said that the bike ambulance would prevent untoward incidents that pregnant women risk while taken in a doli.

The former MLC said that pregnant women could be provided facilities within Parvatipuram and Saluru so that the doctors would be able to ensure safe delivery for them.