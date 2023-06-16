Focussing on ‘conviction-based policing’ and crime against women, says DGP

June 16, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

The Andhra Pradesh police is focussing on ‘conviction-based policing’ and the officers have been directed to ensure that the accused get stringent punishment in grave offences, including heinous crimes and crime against women, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said.

In all, 10,619 cases have been allotted to the officers across the State. The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs) and SIs were given 10 cases each for a thorough probe. “Out of 122 cases taken up by the officers in the last one year, convictions were given in 87 cases — life imprisonment for 35 accused, 20-year jail term for 20 accused, 10-year imprisonment for 22 accused and death penalty in three cases,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

Seven accused were given imprisonment for seven years, and the remaining cases are under different stages in the courts, the DGP said.

“The crime scene management vehicles, cyber equipment, installation of CCTVs, DNA and cyber reports, scientific evidences and the fast track courts are helping to get convictions earlier and render speedy justice to the victims,” he added.

Referring to some sensational cases in which the accused were convicted in less than a year, the DGP said the accused in B.Tech student N. Ramya’s murder case, which occurred in Guntur, was given death sentence.

In the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) gang-rape case, the accused were awarded 20-year jail term. In the case related to the sexual harassment of a minor girl in Bhavanipuram (Vijayawada), and in Repalle and Bapatla gang-rape cases on railway station premises, the accused were convicted. In the rape attempt against a foreigner in Nellore, the accused was awarded a prison sentence, the DGP said.

“The trial was completed in just three months and in five months in some cases,” he added.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Andhra Pradesh topped the country in Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO).

In 91.41% of the cases related to sexual offences (rape and POCSO), the police completed the investigation and chargesheets have been filed within two months, while the national average stood at 40%, the DGP said.