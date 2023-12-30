GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Focus was on cleaning canals and improving road safety: VMC Commissioner

December 30, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi addressing the press, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi addressing the press, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said it is a matter of pride that after multiple attempts in the previous years, this year they have successfully cleaned three canals: Bandar, Eluru and Ryves.

Addressing the media at the VMC Council Hall, here on Saturday, Mr. Pundkar said that more than 4,000 workers were roped in to clean the canals and 6,000 metric tonnes of waste was collected during the three-month drive.

“More has to be done, and we appeal to every citizen to help us in our efforts by not dumping waste into the canals,” he said, adding that this drive, along with their new projects that include Iconic Park and Information Park, has reflected in the city’s Swachh Survekshan ranking. “While Indore is the only city in the country to receive a 7-star ranking for its garbage-handling efforts, Vijayawada has become the only city in South India to have been shortlisted for the title,” he said.

The Commissioner further said that in 2023, VMC focussed on improving greenery, road conditions and safety measures, and cleaning of canals. “We have identified places with traffic congestions and are taking suggestions from the traffic police. A road over bridge is coming up near Ajit Singh Nagar,” he said.

Earlier, listing out the achievements of the VMC this year, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that the corporation took up the construction of outfall drains across the city at a cost of ₹510 lakh, rejunevation of Payakapuram pond, development of canal bunds into recreational spaces, and completed road works of of 15.17 km CC roads and 16.32 km of BT roads at the cost of ₹31.88 crore, and pothole repair works with a ₹2.78 crore budget.

An indoor stadium is coming up near Sitara Junction, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said, adding that the corporation has spent ₹215.71 lakh on the modernisation of lighting along the PCR Junction to Benz Circle, and set aside ₹2 crore for development of Gandhi Hill, including the setting up of a planetarium, train track, parking area, compound wall, retaining wall, library, and more.

Responding to the municipal workers’ strike, the Commissioner said it is a matter of a few days and that they are coming up with alternative mechanisms for the disposal of waste.

