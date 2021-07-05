Focus sought on COVID protocols in gatherings

Chittoor district reports 316 cases, lowest in 3 months

Chittoor district reported 316 COVID-19 cases on Monday — the lowest number of daily cases in the past three months.

Of the 316 cases, 80 cases came from two municipal corporations and six municipalities.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (Deputy DMHO) P. Ravi Raju, who inspected the primary health centres in Narayanavanam mandal close to the Tamil Nadu border, said that though the number of daily COVID positive cases were under control in the urban areas, the rural side was still reporting a high number of infections.

“During inspections in the rural areas, it is found that crowded get-togethers are being organised to celebrate family functions. Most of the guests who visit from neighbouring States are not following COVID protocols like wearing masks and sanitising their hands. This could again lead to a spurt in cases and cause a potential third wave,” he said.

The Deputy DM&HO interacted with the medical and paramedical staff on COVID duties in the rural areas to promote public awareness on COVID protocols while attending the functions. “The breather in COVID cases in the second wave is being taken casually by the public in the rural areas. We have already initiated steps in coordination with the police to check overloading in auto-rickshaws and not wearing masks in areas bordering Tamil Nadu. The field staff have also been informed to dissuade organisers of social functions from encouraging mass gatherings,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

Meanwhile, senior police officials said that as the relaxation in curfew would be extended till 9 p.m., surveillance would be intensified at public places, particularly at bus stops, vegetable and meat markets and malls. “Areas with high positivity rate will continue to have restrictions,” DSP N. Sudhakar Reddy said.