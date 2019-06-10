‘Focus on upholding law without bias’

Maintaining law and order without political bias would be the priority of the police, said SP B. Satya Yesubabu, after assuming office here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, while referring to clashes after the election results were declared, Mr. Yesubabu asked police personnel to work without fear or favour and instil trust among people for them.

While curbing crime and illegal activities and keeping anti-social elements under check would be the other priorities, he said, there would be ‘zero-tolerance’ for law violators.

Political violence

Moreover, the police would focus on curbing crime against women and preventing road accidents, he said.

Check posts to curtail political violence would be set up until the atmosphere was conducive for their removal, he added.