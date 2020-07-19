Focus on uninterrupted power to hospitals, quarantine centres

VIJAYAWADA

19 July 2020 23:43 IST

Joint efforts by Energy and Health Departments

The Energy Department has laid special focus on 24x7 power supply to hospitals and quarantine centres to ensure continuous care to patients suffering from COVID.

The power utilities are working closely with the Medical and Health Department towards that goal.

According to an official release, Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy informed the Energy Department that the government had significantly ramped up the testing infrastructure and set up several high - technology laboratories for detecting the virus thereby facilitating proper treatment of the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

He sought the support of the Energy Department in the functioning of the hospitals and quarantine centres without any interruption.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the DISCOMs were geared up to attend to power supply disruptions in hospitals and other health care centres.

He stated that the Operations & Maintenance wing was working round the clock to ensure interruption-free power to hospitals, labs and quarantine centres. Special teams were formed for the purpose.