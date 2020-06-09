Focus on time-bound implementation of welfare schemes: CM

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 22:27 IST

Jagan launches SOP for rice, pension, Aarogyasri cards

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said as part of his commitment to the people of the State, time-bound cards for effective implementation of various welfare programmes would be distributed and any laxity would attract stringent action against the officials concerned.

Addressing district Collectors in a video-conference in the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan launched the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for effective implementation of the welfare schemes. Under this, rice and pension cards would be given within 10 days of applying, Aarogyasri card in 20 days and house site pattas with registration in 90 days.

“This is the commitment we have made to the people. The SOP should be followed scrupulously and benefits should reach the saturation point. The entire exercise should be carried out in a transparent way without any scope for corruption,” he said. If the cards were not given within the stipulated time for no valid reason, the official concerned would invite stringent action.

Door delivery

He wanted the list of beneficiaries to be displayed at the village and ward secretariats and the cards delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. “We have asked people who have missed house site pattas to apply. As of now, the figure is 30.3 lakh, the list should be displayed by June 12 and by June 15, all formalities should be completed,” he said.

He wanted the Secretariats to display all important numbers and the calendar of welfare schemes and services. “Housing scheme is one for which people will remember us for a long time,” he said.

Key areas

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors to focus on the functioning of the Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and Village Clinics besides the work in progress under Naadu-Nedu in various schools. He said mapping of the YSR Clinics in urban areas would be completed by June 10 and land would be then identified. He said 31,000 of the total 55,000 Anganwadi buildings in the State were in a bad shape and were in need of new structures.

Training

He wanted the Joint Collectors to take up the responsibility of training the staff at Village and Ward Secretariats and review their work. The applications received under the Spandana should be carefully studied and disposed of, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the Collectors on implementation of the rural employment guarantee schemes, pointing to the fact that the number of 35 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme two weeks ago had gone up to 54.5 lakh now.