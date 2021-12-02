Focus on teacher training, says Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman

GUNTUR

02 December 2021 00:24 IST

‘Include moral values in curriculum’

Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar has said that quality teaching interspersed with moral values is the need of the hour. He called for greater emphasis on teacher training programmes and suggested to the State government to focus on recruiting quality teachers.

Giving his remarks at the end of an interactive season held with academicians and civic society representatives at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar said that moral values should be included in the curriculum like it used to be in the past.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor of ANGRAU A. Vishnu Vardhana Reddy urged the Niti Aayog to give more incentives for farm mechanisation. He said that smaller farm sizes in the State called for more localised farm mechanisation products.

Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies K.C. Reddy said the money spent on welfare should not be treated as an subsidy but as an investment, and urged the vice-chairman to have a relook at the devolution of taxes between the Centre and the State governments.

Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education K Hemachandra Reddy said the changes in the higher education policies had started bringing in the results.

Chairman of Bommidala Charitable Trust Bommidala Sri Krishna Murthy said that population growth should be curtailed if the country needed to progress in major spheres or activity. Overpopulation was cause for major problems in the country, he said.

Vice Chancellor of ANU Rajasekhar Patteti welcomed the members of Niti Aayog.