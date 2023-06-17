Focus on studies from the get-go, students told

June 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar on Saturday exhorted the students to focus on their studies right from the beginning of the course to turn victorious in their chosen field of education.

Addressing junior college students, aspiring for a career in, among other fields, medicine and engineering at a mega education fair organised by Brilliant Computer Education Institute here, he impressed upon the students to choose the right branch in a right college. Senior YSRCP leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Inaugurated the event.

The institute’s head, Sk. Niyamatullah Basha, said they had organised web counselling for students looking for an entry into professional colleges. Two students were presented laptops worth ₹40,000 after a lucky draw, he added.

