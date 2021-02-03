Focus on setting up special Disha Courts: CM

He also directs officials to establish help desks at Disha Police Stations

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Home Department to focus on establishing basic amenities required for implementing the Disha Act.

Addressing a review meeting on the Act at his camp office on Tuesday, he directed the officials to focus on setting up special Disha Courts and women help desks at the Disha Police Stations.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Act ensured that a chargesheet was filed against the accused involved in atrocities against women and children in seven days.

Cyber Kiosks

He also reviewed the working of Cyber Kiosks, which had been set up in the urban areas.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the officials to set up boards indicating the directions to be followed while using the kiosks to lodge complaints.

“The kiosks should be set up near educational institutions too. They should be named as Disha Cyber Kiosks. I also want wide publicity for various services provided under the Act at the Disha Police Stations, colleges, ward and village secretariats. Also, create awareness on the Act among ASHA workers and ANMs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed the police to act swiftly on complaints and call the victims in distress.

‘Spandana’ at ward secretariats

The Chief Minister further said that the personnel working in the ward and village secretariats should have uniforms and should conduct ‘Spandana’ programme every day for two hours.

Earlier, the officials said that the Disha Act had proved to be a deterrent to the criminals as there was 7.5% reduction in crime rate in 2020 when compared to that of 2019.

In 471 cases, chargesheets were filed within seven days, in 1,080 cases chargesheets were filed in 15 days and in 103 cases, there were convictions, they said.

‘Cyber bullying’ was also being treated sternly, they said. The police had booked 1,531 cases, they added.

The officials also explained that they had analysed the data of 1.40 lakh criminals involved in molestation.

With regard to the Disha App, the officials explained that 12 lakh people had downloaded the app, and action had been taken in 799 incidents. This apart, 154 FIRs had been filed.

Taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh, the States of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh too had enacted the Disha Act, the officials said.

Minister for Home M. Sucharitha, Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Disha special officers Kruttika Shukla and Deepika Patel, Secretary, Women and Child Welfare, A.R. Anuradha, and Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah were present.