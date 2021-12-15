Focus on saving power by using star-rated equipment: Discom CMD

Energy-saving committees formed in five districts, he says

Saving one unit of electricity is equivalent to producing two units and that is why everyone should focus on saving electricity at least by using star-rated electrical equipment, said Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL K. Santosha Rao.

He was addressing a rally organised as part of the Energy Conservation Week that began on Tuesday. He also released a poster on the occasion.

He said as a part of the National Energy Conservation week, the APEPDCL is organising awareness on energy conservation and energy efficiency to its consumers in the five districts under its jurisdiction, till December 20.

Mr. Santosha Rao also said that energy-saving committees have been set up in all the five districts under the APEPDCL to promote energy-saving measures among consumers. To create awareness on saving electricity among the students, painting competitions, elocution/essay writing competitions and rallies are being organised in schools and colleges, he said. The APEPDCL will also be arranging lectures by experts in the subject, in some engineering colleges. Workshops will also be conducted for MSMEs and industries, said the CMD.

B. Ramesh Prasad, Director (Operations), D. Chandram, Director (Finance), and other senior officers participated.