Focus on research for self-reliance in all sectors: G. Satish Reddy

The present generation should strive towards making the country self-reliant in all sectors by concentrating on research and innovation, Advisor to Defence Minister G. Satish Reddy told students passing out of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing(IIITDM), Kurnool.

Delivering the fourth convocation address at the IIITDM here on Saturday, Mr. Satish Reddy appreciated the strides the institution was making, and encouraged graduates to take India to the top position in the manufacturing sector by working with dedication.

While IIITDM Chairman presided over the convocation, Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu explained the achievements of the institution.

While 104 graduates took certificates, nine post-graduates and five gold medal winners received their awards.