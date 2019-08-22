Focus on research beneficial to farmers, scientists told

S. Ayyappan, Chancellor of Central Agricultural University and former secretary of the Department of Agriculture Research and Education, who has inspected the work at the Andhra Pradesh State Sericulture Research and Development Institute (APSSRDI), Hindupur, suggested to scientists to focus on customer-oriented research where farmer will be the beneficiary.

In a release here on Thursday, APSSRDI Director P. Jagannatha Raju said Mr. Ayyappan took interest in knowing the ongoing research projects on contained trials of transgenic silkworms, development of thermotolerant breed, DNA barcoding of silkworm germplasm, popularisation of sex limited silkworm hybrids, and silkworm seed production in the State.

Mr. Ayyappan also interacted with a team of scientists from the research institute and the latter briefed him about various activities being undertaken at the APSSRDI.

He explained about his field experiences on various aspects such as machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, application of IoT and IoE in sericulture and science communication.

He also encouraged researchers in taking up new collaborations with various institutions.

Mr. Ayyappan’s vision for sericulture had paved way for preparing a new roadmap for research & development and other field-related activities of the APSSRDI in furthering the aspirations of sericulture industry in Andhra Pradesh, said Mr. Raju.