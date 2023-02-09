ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on research and patents, students told

February 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

Vignan University students during a meeting on Thursday on the campus in Guntur

Examiner of Patents and Designs at the Indian Patent Office (Chennai) V. Tilak told students to prioritise research and secure patents. He was speaking at an IPR awareness event for students at Vignan University here on Thursday. The event was organised jointly by the Department of E-Cell and NIPAM (National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission). 

Mr. Tilak asserted that those who produce new ideas would significantly contribute to the country’s economic prosperity. Students were shown the steps to obtain patents and taught the differences between research publications and patents. 

They were provided with detailed explanations on topics such as patent, design, trademark, copyright, geographical indication, SICLD, trade secret, traditional knowledge and employment prospects available to them after graduation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Professor B. Nageswara Rao, Director of Vignan’s E-Cell, deans, heads of departments, teachers and students participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US