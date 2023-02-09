Focus on research and patents, students told

February 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Examiner of Patents and Designs at the Indian Patent Office (Chennai) V. Tilak told students to prioritise research and secure patents. He was speaking at an IPR awareness event for students at Vignan University here on Thursday. The event was organised jointly by the Department of E-Cell and NIPAM (National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission).

Mr. Tilak asserted that those who produce new ideas would significantly contribute to the country’s economic prosperity. Students were shown the steps to obtain patents and taught the differences between research publications and patents.

They were provided with detailed explanations on topics such as patent, design, trademark, copyright, geographical indication, SICLD, trade secret, traditional knowledge and employment prospects available to them after graduation.

Professor B. Nageswara Rao, Director of Vignan’s E-Cell, deans, heads of departments, teachers and students participated.