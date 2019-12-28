Focus on quality education and fee regulation, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has warned of stringent action against educational institutions violating the rule book.

Addressing a review meeting on Saturday, Mr. Reddy called for effective implementation of the Right to Education Act. He said the action taken against erring institutions should serve as a deterrent to others.

Demanding quick and substantial result as “people have great hopes from the government,” he said quality education and fee regulation should be the focus areas as the Right to Education mandated these. He also found fault with the high fee charged by private schools and colleges, and said they would be brought under control.

English medium

Mr. Reddy said that because the government schools operated as Telugu medium institutions, people from even the lowest strata sent their children to the private schools offering English medium even if it meant a great struggle to pay the exorbitant fee.

He said the government was doing its best to change the situation in favour of the poorer sections, but “certain vested interests are trying to thwart our efforts.”

The Chief Minister asserted that a positive change was possible only by making English medium schools accessible to the poor in society.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take each constituency as a unit and focus on effective implementation of the government schemes.

“It is unfortunate that good works like bringing down the number of liquor shops in the State and introducing English as medium of instruction are also being criticised by the Opposition,” he said.

The meeting was attended by HRD Minister A. Suresh and Chairmen of the Regulatory and Monitoring Commissions for School and Higher Education R. Kanta Rao and V. Eeswaraiah respectively.