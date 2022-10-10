Focus on promotion of MSMEs as they generate employment, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Industries Department to accord top priority to the promotion of MSMEs which provide large-scale employment, while taking steps to ensure that the industrial units already approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) began work at the earliest.

At a review meeting on industries, ports, industrial corridors, fishing harbours and basic infrastructure at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a special wing comprising the Chief Secretary and officials from the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) to be set up to extend support to the industrial units for which permissions were given by the SIPB, thereby ensuring all such units got the requisite clearances in the stipulated timelines.

Fishing harbours

Taking stock of the development of fishing harbours, he said all works related to the first stage of the Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada fishing harbours should be completed by June 2023 and due emphasis laid on fish landing centres. He directed the officials to complete the Ramayapatnam port construction by December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that no other State government gave as much importance to the promotion of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) as A.P., Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to explore the possibility of tying up with leading MSME Parks in other countries in order to adopt the best practices. He instructed the Chief Secretary to set up a committee consisting of two or three IAS officers to take care of the provision of basic infrastructure needed by the MSMEs.

He said provision of fibrenet services to all schools in villages, village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras should be completed by December and observed that digital libraries would lead to revolutionary changes in rural areas.

Officials told the Chief Minister that steps were taken to commence the Machilipatnam port works in November and Bhavanapadu in December. Some big pharmaceutical companies evinced interest in establishing their units in the bulk drug park sanctioned in East Godavari district.

Two clusters in each district

Efforts were being made to develop two MSME clusters in each of the 26 districts to give a fillip to the sector. Further, the officials informed that the Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Donakonda and Bhavanapadu ports were planned to be developed as industrial nodes in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor.

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and Special Chief Secretaries R. Karikal Valaven (industries) and S.S. Rawat (finance) was among those present.