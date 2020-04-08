Focus on preparedness of hospitals to meet any contingency: CM

Taking stock of the COVID-19 containment measures at a high-level review meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that emphasis should be laid on the preparedness of hospitals to meet a possible surge in the number of positive cases in the coming days.

Officials told him that a majority of the persons who tested positive so far attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin.

They were all identified and screened and the symptomatic ones among them put in isolation. A total of 6,662 beds and 334 ICU beds were readied in COVID hospitals in districts for treating the patients, the officials told the Chief Minister.

Survey under way

The Chief Minister wanted a comprehensive survey of the households to be done, to which the officials replied that a third round of door-to-door identification of persons with COVID-19 symptoms was under way.

A total of 1,42,13,460 families were touched upon and 6,289 persons were found to be suffering from cold, cough, soar throat and fever. Of them, 1,750 were placed in home quarantine.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to stock adequate quantities of medicines to deal with the emerging situation.

Aid to poor

The officials said ration and ₹1,000 assistance was distributed to 1.22 crore below poverty line households.

Regarding the plight of farmers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said those facing problems in selling their produce due to lockdown should inform the officials by dialing toll free number 1902 to facilitate necessary action.