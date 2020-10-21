Focus on post-COVID ailments: Jagan

GUNTUR

21 October 2020 00:29 IST

He asks officials to include them too under Aarogyasri

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be alert to the post-COVID-19 ailments that are showing up, and to include them in the Aarogyasri scheme.

Addressing a review meeting through video-conference on tackling COVID-19 as part of the ‘Spandana’ programme here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that post recovery, 10% of the patients were returning with complaints pertaining to ear, lungs, brain, or kidneys. “They have to be identified and brought under the purview of Aarogyasri,” he added.

Fall in positive cases

“I urge patients to take precautions for at least six to eight weeks even if the symptoms are mild and approach the Aarogyasri empanelled hospitals. The number of positive cases has come down with nearly 70,000 tests being conducted daily, and the recovery rate is as high as 94.5%. The State stands first in the country as its tests per million ratio is 1,33,474,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that patients should be made aware of the precautions to be taken, the Chief Minister said awareness should also be created on the ‘104’ emergency number. Patient should be admitted to hospital in 30 minutes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and added that extra care should be taken about health and hygiene in the 200-odd empanelled hospitals.

Help-desks

Help-desks should function at all the hospitals, and this should be ensured in private hospitals within 15 days, he said. Posters should be arranged at the help-desks giving details about the precautions to be taken, and two Aarogya Mitras should run the help-desks. CCTVs should be arranged at the help-desks to monitor their functioning, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He further said there should be no room for corruption in any of the hospitals, and that strict action should be taken against those who resort to graft. The Aarogya Mitras should monitor the availability of doctors, medicines and health services to the people, and give daily reports to the district Collectors, Joint Collectors, or the Health Secretary.

He said a special drive should be undertaken in the next 10 days to bring about awareness on the precautions to be taken by the people.