Focus on polls, not on alliances, Naidu tells TDP cadre

A day after refusing to comment on speculations that the TDP would join back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that a decision on alliances would be taken at an appropriate time taking the State’s interests into consideration.

“I never spoke about alliances so far. It is very clear. All the leaders should have clarity in this regard,” he said addressing the TDP extended meeting held on Friday.

Mr. Naidu said that the YSRCP and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy might go for early elections. “The State has 18 months to go for Assembly elections if held as per schedule in 2024. The TDP leaders have to be ready for early polls. The TDP leaders in charge of constituencies have to stay put in their respective areas at least for 10 days in a month and constituency observers for eight days,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said it was the misfortune of the people that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was in power in the State. “People are looking for an opportunity to overthrow the YSRCP. It is better if the elections are held at the earliest. The main objective before the TDP is the reconstruction of the State. The rank and file of the party has to focus on reaching out to the masses, and work with the slogan ‘Quit Jagan Save Andhra Pradesh’ rather than pondering over speculations on alliances. The cadres have to work for the victory of TDP in any election held hereafter,” the TDP chief said.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP successfully completed 40 years of existence. Andhra Pradesh would always remember the good governance of the TDP, a regional political outfit with a national outlook. The TDP always strived for the welfare of the people. The party leaders should have self-confidence along with self-respect. They should have compassion for the people and a vision for the development of the State. Unfortunately, it was lacking in the present government, he said. “We have developed the State with a vision but today the ruling party leaders have developed hatred and wherever you go you can witness this,” Mr. Naidu said.