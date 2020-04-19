Focus on people identified in survey for COVID-19 testing: A. P. CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to focus their attention on the 32,000 people who were identified through a door-to-door to door survey and test them for COVID-19. “Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and Nellore districts need special attention,” he said at a review meeting on Sunday.

Insurance for frontliners

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take steps to bring volunteers, ASHA workers and sanitary workers under insurance coverage. “Apart from this, all employees who were on the frontline should also be included in the insurance coverage,” he said.

Suggesting the officials to launch special drive every two-three days to keep the hospitals clean, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for maintaining cleanliness in the hospitals.

He wore a mask stitched by DWCRA women groups under the supervision of MEPMA.

Testing to go up

Meanwhile officials told him that they were distributing three masks to each person in the Red Zones on a priority basis. As many as 539 tests per million were conducted without using rapid kits. The State stands second in the country with regard to the number of tests done. Rajasthan stands first with 685.

Further, in the next three to four days, the number of tests would go up. The government has made arrangements to conduct 17,500 tests per day, they said.