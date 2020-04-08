Andhra Pradesh

Focus on paying outstanding industrial incentives: CM

An amount of ₹4,800 crore is pending disbursal for the last five years

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to concentrate on paying industrial incentives amounting to ₹4,800 crore outstanding for the last five years.

Priority in clearing the dues should be given to those generating the much-needed employment, he said, and added that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) should be given importance in the promotion of industries.

In a review meeting on the new industrial policy, which was attended by Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, among others, at his camp office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the department should fulfil it’s existing obligations and then give fresh commitments keeping the government’s limitations in view.

Thrust on transparency

He insisted that priority be attached to uninterrupted power supply and providing other facilities, particularly water. Besides, he wanted the process of allotment of lands to be transparent. At the same time, the entrepreneurs should be held accountable for the lands taken by them.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for controlling industrial pollution. The upcoming industrial policy should deal with it, he said, and ordered that the proposal to make desalinated water available to the industries be put in action at the earliest.

Citing the impact of the lockdown on industries, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said necessary steps should be taken to help them overcome the crisis.

The officials told him that the Central government was seized of the matter and it was likely to come up with a policy that would mitigate the shock to industries, especially the MSMEs which might need capital infusion to stay afloat.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 11:41:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/focus-on-paying-outstanding-industrial-incentives-cm/article31293424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY