November 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police G.R. Radhika on Tuesday asked parents and teachers to focus on overall development of students to face all kinds of challenges in their life. She gave away prizes and certificates to meritorious students in Oxford School of Srikakulam.

On behalf of the school, she presented ₹21.500 cheque to the management of visually challenged school located in Vizianagaram. Principal B. Kirankumar was among those present.

