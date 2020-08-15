Focus on online learning, students told

VIZIANAGARAM

15 August 2020 23:07 IST

Vizianagaram Central Tribal University Special Officer Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Saturday asked the students to gain knowledge through digital platforms and online courses. He said that optimum utilisation of digital platforms would give youngsters knowledge on a par with classroom studies.

After hoisting the tricolour on the university campus, Mr. Lajapathirai said that COVID-19 brought remarkable changes in the education system of the country. He urged all the professors to take up online classes regularly and clarify doubts of the students. Administrative officer Suryanarayana and others were present.

