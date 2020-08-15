Andhra Pradesh

Focus on online learning, students told

Vizianagaram Central Tribal University Special Officer Hanumanthu Lajapathirai on Saturday asked the students to gain knowledge through digital platforms and online courses. He said that optimum utilisation of digital platforms would give youngsters knowledge on a par with classroom studies.

After hoisting the tricolour on the university campus, Mr. Lajapathirai said that COVID-19 brought remarkable changes in the education system of the country. He urged all the professors to take up online classes regularly and clarify doubts of the students. Administrative officer Suryanarayana and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 11:07:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/focus-on-online-learning-students-told/article32364544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story