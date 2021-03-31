Focus on NREGS works, CM tells Collectors

Jagan reviews welfare schemes under Spandana

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collectors to own up the works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) by reviewing the implementation of the programme every 4-5 days.

Reviewing the progress of the welfare schemes as part of Spandana, with Collectors and SPs on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it was laudable that the State has provided 25.50 crore working days for men and women in rural areas, becoming the third biggest provider of rural employment. The massive increase in working hours meant that a sum of ₹5,818 crore has been directly credited into the accounts of the workers.

“I am happy that the NREGS has come to the rescue of millions of men and women even during the pandemic. We have time till June and I want the Collectors to monitor the scheme every 4-5 days and Joint Collectors should also spend time on this,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CM also directed the Collectors to expedite the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village secretariats and complete all the pending works by May.

“We want to launch the Rythu Bharosa Kendras on July 8 marking the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The RBKs should help farmers before the onset of kharif. I also want the Collectors to focus on setting up village clinics and we are launching them on August 15. The village clinics will be playing a major role in vaccine administration,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also reviewed the progress of setting up of Bulk Milk Cooling Units and said that the process has begun at 3,841 points and wanted completion of the works by August 31. He hinted at establishing Food Processing Units in the 25 parliamentary constituencies and asked the Collectors to identify 10-15 acres in every constituency.

On house sites, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 1.69 lakh applications are pending and wanted the Collectors to complete the process within 90 days.

Housing for the poor

“In the first phase of Navaratnaulu - Pedalandariki Illu, our government is constructing 15.6 lakh houses and every house should have water and power. By April 10, all works relating to mapping, geo-tagging, registration of beneficiary in the AP Housing website and job cards should be complete. Every layout should have a model house and all construction material should be handed over to beneficiaries at subsidised rates,’’ he said.

On Nadu-Nedu works, he said that the second phase will begin on April 15 and in the first phase, works were taken up in 15,715 schools. He also wanted the works to be audited by a third party agency. He wanted SOPs to be in place for Goru Mudda, toilet maintenance and regular maintenance.

“We are also converting 55,607 anganwadi centres into English Medium schools,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.