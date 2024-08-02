Focus on nine-hour power supply to farm sector during day time, A.P. Chief Minister tells officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials of the Energy Department to focus on supplying power for nine hours to the agriculture sector during day time by augmenting the capacity of the existing feeders and setting up special feeders, and increasing renewable energy generation.

Addressing a review meeting on the power sector at the Secretariat on August 2 (Friday), Mr. Naidu also stressed the need to explore means to reduce the cost of power generation, and ordered that top priority be accorded to harnessing the potential of solar energy.

Power purchases

He told the officials to avail of various subsidies being given by the Central government, and enquired about the power purchases being made from the energy exchanges.

Further, he took stock of the status of the power projects under execution, and told the officials to draw up a plan on battery energy storage systems.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand gave a presentation on the power supply situation in the State.

Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar, CM’s Secretary A.V. Rajamouli, AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri, Additional Secretary (Finance) J. Nivas and KPMG representative Srinivas were among those present.