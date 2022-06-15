Focus on infra creation in Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor, A.P. CM tells officials

Jagan advocates creation of a fund to fund initiatives to check pollution

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed the officials of the Departments of Industries and Infrastructure and Investments (I&I) to focus on the creation of minimum facilities on the lands allotted to industries with the due priority to the development of Nakkapalli and Srikalahasti nodes in the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC).

He ordered that all possible assistance be given to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which make a substantial contribution to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and it should be ensured that the MSMEs got the incentives for which they were eligible.

In a review meeting on industries and shipping at his camp office on Wednesday, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the State had made rapid strides on the industrial front in the last three years, during which 96 mega industries and 28,247 MSMEs went into production. The investments made in them amounted to nearly ₹47,491 crore and the number of jobs created stood at 2,48,122.

A total of 61 mega and large industries were in various stages of establishment with an outlay of ₹1,51,372 crore and employment potential of 1,77,147. Five mega industries were on the verge of commencing production with an investment of ₹1,365 crore.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 92 industries were keen on setting up their units in the State with investments aggregating ₹2,19.766 crore.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to concentrate on curbing pollution in industrial parks and to help industries, especially the MSMEs, in complying with the norms thereof, and in technology upgradation. He suggested that a fund could be created to tackle the pollution control activities.

Green energy projects

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said green energy projects were going to provide large-scale employment and enhance the State’s energy security. Attention was paid to generation of green hydrogen and production of ammonia and the establishment of pumped storage hydropower plants.

There was a need to utilise rice for producing ethanol, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy added. He was told that steps were taken to organise a global investors’ conference in Visakhapatnam.

Minister for Industries, and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath, Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries G. Srijana, APIIC MD J.V.N. Subramanyam, A.P. Maritime Board Chairman K. Venkata Reddy and CEO Shan Mohan and A.P. Trade Promotion Corporation Chairman K. Ravichandra Reddy was among those present on the occasion.