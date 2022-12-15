Focus on improving infrastructure at anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister tells officials

December 15, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on improving infrastructure in the anganwadi centres and not to compromise in providing quality nutrition kits to children along with a good environment.

During a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that Sortex rice should be supplied in the anganwadi centres and there should be no laxity from the officials in maintaining quality of nutrition kits supplied to children.

The quality of nutrition kits must be of highest standards and the facilities provided to children in anganwadi centres should be increased and tangible.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

‘Fill vacant posts’

The Chief Minister gave his nod to fill vacant 61 Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts in the anganwadi centres and directed the officials to speed up the process, besides filling the remaining vacancies.

Appointments for vacant CPDO posts would be undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), officials informed the Chief Minister.

He asked the officials to expedite the ongoing works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme and ensure steps to complete the works on time.

“Curriculum should also be changed in the anganwadi centres as children’s brains mature quickly and can grasp anything quickly for better understanding,” the Chief Minister said.

A special officer should be appointed, if necessary, for curriculum change, besides developing a solid foundation on language to children and making them adopt best practices, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that inspections should be conducted in the anganwadi centres with the support of newly appointed supervisors. Accurate changes should be noticed in three aspects that include inspections, quality and Nadu-Nedu programme.

Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasri Charan, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawhar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M. Ravi Chandra, Commissioner (School Infrastructure) K. Bhaskar, Director (Women and Child Welfare) A. Siri, Civil Supplies Department MD G. Veerapandian, AP Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other officials were present.