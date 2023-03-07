ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on implementation of MoUs signed at Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister tells Ministers, officers

March 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary should meet twice in a week and take necessary action, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, along with Industries Minister G. Amarnath, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, near here, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ministers and the officials of the Industries Department on the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

During the summit, Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of ₹13.41 lakh crore, involving 378 proposals, which would provide employment to nearly six lakh people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had already taken steps towards execution of the MoUs. A committee was constituted by the Chief Minister that would be chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the committee should meet twice in a week, and directed the Ministers and officers to evolve steps towards implementation of the MoUs.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries G. Srijana and AP HighGrade Steels Limited MD S. Shanmohan were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US