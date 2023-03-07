HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus on implementation of MoUs signed at Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister tells Ministers, officers

Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary should meet twice in a week and take necessary action, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

March 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy, along with Industries Minister G. Amarnath, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, near here, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ministers and the officials of the Industries Department on the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

During the summit, Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of ₹13.41 lakh crore, involving 378 proposals, which would provide employment to nearly six lakh people.

The State government had already taken steps towards execution of the MoUs. A committee was constituted by the Chief Minister that would be chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the committee should meet twice in a week, and directed the Ministers and officers to evolve steps towards implementation of the MoUs.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries G. Srijana and AP HighGrade Steels Limited MD S. Shanmohan were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.