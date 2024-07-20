GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Focus on getting maximum funds for A.P. in Union Budget, Naidu tells TDP MPs

Chief Minister sets priorities at TDPP meeting ahead of budget session of Parliament

Published - July 20, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arriving at the TDP office in Mangalagiri after the TDPP meeting on Saturday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arriving at the TDP office in Mangalagiri after the TDPP meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu told the TDP MPs to focus on garnering maximum funds for Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) under various Central schemes during the budget session of Parliament beginning on July 23 and try to get pending issues arising from the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 sorted out with due priority.  

Mr. Naidu held a meeting of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) at his residence on Saturday.

Briefing media persons on the outcome of the meeting, which was also attended by the State Ministers for the sake of coordination, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu said there had been a positive response to the issues raised by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu during his recent interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers and that he got an assurance from the Centre that justice would be done to the bifurcation-hit State. 

The result of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts would be seen in the Union Budget in terms of funding of various road, port and infrastructure projects and support through Centrally-sponsored schemes. 

The State would do all that was needed to get the desired hand-holding from the Centre, Mr. Rammohan Naidu stated, while pointing out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was taken aback by the extent of corruption that took place during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime on going through the four White Papers released by the State government so far. 

Follow-up action

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said each MP was assigned up to four Central government departments to pursue the proposals which had already been placed before the Union Ministers concerned by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu during his visits to New Delhi. 

The idea was to get the files moved quickly in the Central departments so that the State would get what it required. The MPs were working together to make the most of the Union Budget-2024, he said.

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said there was a slew of complaints from the Central government departments that several projects in A.P. were inordinately delayed due to the YSRCP government’s failure to provide land and contribute its share and matching grants.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that the State government would be prompt in doing what it was supposed to, so that A.P. got the maximum possible assistance from the Centre. 

Law and order situation

As far as the law and order situation was concerned, Mr. Sivanath and Mr. Krishna Devarayalu maintained that YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was looking for an opportunity to put the government in the dock by making a false claim that 30 to 35 YSRCP leaders and activists were murdered in the State after the NDA partners came to power in June. 

They said Mr. Chandrababu Naidu took a serious note of the incidents and promised to not spare any effort to bring the law and order situation under control and to punish those who committed the murders. 

