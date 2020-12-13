Focus on framing of curriculum, new IIIT directors told

Staff shortage will be addressed soon, says Minister

Quality should be the cornerstone of any education system, said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh here on Saturday.

Interacting with the newly-appointed Directors and other officials of the four IIIT campuses of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), in the city, the Minister said in its 18 months rule, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had rolled out revolutionary reforms in the education sector. “The Chief Minister gives lot of his time to this sector which is his priority area,” he said, pointing to the initiatives introduced in the higher education sector such as common curriculum for engineering courses and implementation of the National Education Policy.

Advising them to bestow personal attention to the academic needs of students and focus on framing of curriculum, he said the government was very particular about improving the standards of education and for the purpose, it had allocated 16% (roughly around ₹32,000 crore and 4% of the GSDP.

“Skilling is one area that we need to focus on as students have been found lacking in it. There are enough jobs in the market for students equipped with the required skills.” he said.

The Chief Minister wanted incubation centres set up in all the four campuses of the IIITs – Srikakulam, Nuzvid, Ongole and R.K. Valley, he said.

The issue of staff shortage at these institutions would be addressed on a priority basis, he added.

RGUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy, APSCHE Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of RGUKT K. Hemachandra Reddy, the new Directors of the four IIITs P. Jagadeeswara Rao (Srikakulam), B. Jayarami Reddy (Ongole), G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao (Nuzvid) and K. Sandhya Rani (R.K. Valley) were among those present.