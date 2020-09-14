Focus on energy efficiency inhousing under ‘Navaratnalu’

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is showing interest in installing energy efficient appliances in 30 lakh houses being built under 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ programme. Company chairman Rajeev Sarma and vice -chairman Saurabh Kumar had discussions in this regard with Principal Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain recently.
The Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP), a joint organisation of Switzerland and Indian governments, has already come forward to provide Energy Efficient and Thermally Comfortable (EETC) technology to Andhra Pradesh (AP), according to an official release.
During the deliberations, Mr. Sharma said AP has been in the forefront in implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (ECBC-R).
Mr. Ajay Jain said the houses were being so designed to reduce the energy consumption and provide thermal comfort in view of the relatively high temperatures that prevail in the State.
He presented a comprehensive report on ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ programme which, he said, was high on the government's agenda. Apart from the energy efficient building envelopes, the government was considering the installation of three LED bulbs, two tube lights and two fans in each house, Mr. Jain told the EESL delegates.
