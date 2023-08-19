HamberMenu
Focus on e-crop enrolment, Dy. CM tells officials

August 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Vizianagaram district Budi Mutyala Naidu on Saturday directed officials to concentrate on e-crop enrolment so that farmers would be able to get incentives, subsidies, insurance and other facilities from the government.

He held a review meeting with Collector S. Nagalakshmi and Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu and other officials over the developmental activities in Bobbili and other parts of the district.

He said that the State government was giving top priority to welfare of farmers and uploading of their details in e-crop application was essential to achieve the desired goal. He directed the officials to complete construction of all ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and wellness centres.

