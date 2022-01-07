Focus on district-wise export promotion plans: Mizoram Governnor

Vijayawada

07 January 2022 23:22 IST

Hari Babu urges farmers to take lead in organic farming

Mizoram Governor Kambhapati Hari Babu has underscored the need to set up an organisation to promote agricultural organic exports from Andhra Pradesh.

There is a need to study and identify the district wise export potential. The farmers, more particularly organic farmers, have to realise the export potential, he said.

Mr. Hari Babu inaugurated 4th Vijayawada Organic Mela-2022, rythu sammelanam, here on Friday.

Later, addressing the gathering, Mr. Hari Babu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emphasising on promoting districts as export hubs. The officials had to identify potential export sectors and fix the logistics bottlenecks while taking up district-specific approach. Andhra Pradesh could take lead in agri and organic exports in the country, he said.

Andhra Pradesh had already been leading in cultivation, yield and export of many agricultural products. The farmers from the State had proved their mettle wherever they went. They could take lead in organic farming as well and set an example to other States. Bringing down the expenditure on pesticides would automatically bring down the cost of cultivation, he said.

Except for oilseeds, India was ahead of many other countries in agriculture production. The country had registered a good growth rate of more than 4% despite COVID pandemic. It was solely due to the agriculture sector and farmers. If there were a growth of 1% in the agriculture sector, the overall growth rate would be 10 %, he said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA) Chiranjeevi Chowdary, who earlier served as Horticulture Commissioner, stressed on the need for research in organic farming. Universities and research stations could make use of the plots of organic farmers to study and come up with plans and suggestions to make organic farming more profitable, he said.

Horticulture Commissioner P. Sredhar emphasised on the need for cutting down expenditure on fertilizers and chemicals. Andhra Pradesh was lagging behind other States with regard to organic farming. States like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were ahead of AP. The government was extending a benefit of ₹10,000 per hectare to promote organic farming, he said.

Government Adviser P. Vijay Kumar, Food Processing Society CEO Sridhar Reddy, Vijaya Dairy Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh State executive member Jalagam Kumara Swamy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pranta prachark Bharat Kumar, Gou Aadharita Prakruti Vyavasayadarula Sangham State president Bhupatiraju Ramakrishna Raju, mela president Muthavarapu Muralikrishna and others spoke.