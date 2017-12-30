Focus on developing infrastructure in Hindupur constituency: Balayya

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on Friday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for drawing water from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project to the Hindupur town.

Speaking at the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ programme at Kotnuru village, near Hindupur, he said that he was focussing on developing the civic and other rural infrastructure in the constituency besides solving the drinking water shortages. The project to draw 0.3 tmcft of water to cater to the drinking water needs of the Hindupur town from the Gollapalli reservoir of the HNSS project, is set to cost the exchequer ₹194 crore.

“With this, the Hindupur constituency would get sufficient drinking water within a year. Then, my attention will shift to creation of jobs through industrialisation. Water for industries also will be catered through the project,” Mr. Balakrishna said.

He also said that the Telugu Desm government was keeping all its promises, in spite of the severe fund crunch after bifurcation of State.

Mr. Balakrishna will distribute tractors to farmers in constituency on Saturday besides distributing the entitlements to several Muslim couples under the ‘Dulhan’ scheme of the State government.