Focus on declaring SSC, Inter results in a week, Minister tells officials

He directs steps for constitution of expert panels for the purpose

Education Minister A. Suresh on Saturday said that since the SSC and Intermediate Board examinations had been cancelled in view of the pandemic, the officials should focus on declaration of the results and constitute a high-power expert committee for the purpose at the earliest.

In a video-conference with the department officials, the Minister wanted immediate steps for the constitution of the panel to ensure that the results were announced in one week.

Responding to his observation on reopening of schools, the officials informed him that the date would have to be finalised taking into consideration the advice of the Medical and Health Department.

The Minister asked the officials to prepare the 2021-22 academic calendar and initiate measures to start classroom teaching.

Revolutionary changes

The Minister said that the Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) programme, which aimed at improving learning outcomes, quality of teaching practices and school management in basic education, would usher in revolutionary changes in the education sector in the next five years.

He said a project of this scale and potential had not been implemented in the State in the last five years.

Informing that the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) had sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹1,860 crore for implementation of SALT, he said the initiative would transform the government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions.

He said Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu, curriculum reforms, improved classroom practices, professional development of teachers and preparing students for global competition by introducing English as a medium of instruction in the State-run schools were all a part of SALT.

He said the Samagra Shiksha wing of the Education Department would implement the five-year project from the academic year 2021-22 to 2026-27.

Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Director V. Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director Vetri Selvi and others were present.