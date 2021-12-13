Focus on damaged roads and bridges, Minister tells officials

Chittoor district suffers brunt of recent rains

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday directed officials to repair bridges that were damaged during the recent downpours. The Minister was addressing the first Zilla Parishad General Body Meeting here after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in the State.

The Minister asked the members to enumerate the damages and restore the bridges after prioritising them based on the loss of connectivity between the villages.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving much importance to the restoration of the damages. He is focusing on Chittoor district as we were recently hit by the rains like never before. The Chief Minister has directed us to give all the estimates related to the rains. Though we need thousands of crores for restoration, the works will begin soon,” the Minister said.

The Minister congratulated the newly-elected members, and added that it was a record victory for the YSRCP as the party got maximum members in the meeting.

“Usually, the leaders will bring up schemes to attract the voters. But Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not bothered about the votes. The development of schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme is an example of his vision. Taking care of the health of the poor, the hospitals are being upgraded and given importance. Though there is development, Opposition parties are unable to come to terms with the development taking place,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also lashed at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its ‘malicious campaign on the One-Time Settlement (OTS)’.

“Nara Lokesh and Mr. Naidu said that there is no need for OTS and are asking people not to pay the amount. They said that they would give the pattas for free. It may be recalled that Mr. Naidu has promised a loan waiver for Self-Help Groups and that was never fulfilled. No government will give a waiver on the fees and interest for the house sites that fall under OTS. If an OTS payment was not made, the interest amount will be increasing. By paying a small amount for OTS, the people who are living in that land will get complete rights," the Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, ZP chairman Govindappa Vasu, Collector M. Hari Narayanan, newly-elected ZPTC members, officials were present.