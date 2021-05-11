Focus on creating work days under NREGS, CM tells Collectors

Jagan wants completion of works related to secretariats, RBKs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 20 crore work days were available for workers under NREGS and asked the Collectors to make the full use of the window so that workers could be provided with livelihood during the pandemic.

During the weekly review with Collectors and officers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government had set a target of completing 16 crore man days by the end of June and so far, only 4.57 crore were completed.

He said works for 10,929 sachivayalams were yet to be completed and wanted all the works to be finished. Fifty percent of 10,408 RBKs have been completed, he said and asked the Collectors to focus on the completion of the projects. The Chief Minister also wanted them to focus on YSR Health Clinics as most of the 8,585 clinics planned were yet to be completed.

Stating that the government is determined to convert anganwadis into YSR Pre-Primary Schools, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in 1,230 urban areas they were yet to find places to build schools.

House site pattas

He praised the efforts of the Collectors in gathering lands for house sites. Pattas were still to be given for 4,220 Tidco houses. Stating that 1.19 lakh beneficiaries were identified for house sites, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that officials have to start giving pattas to them.

Out of 15.60 lakh pattas issued during 2020, 15.10 lakh were in urban areas, he said, and asked the officials to ensure that the layouts are developed with all amenities, including potable water, paved roads, common spaces, schools and bus stops.