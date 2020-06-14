Focus on creating skilled work force, says official

Around 10,000 migrant labourers from the States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, who worked in the dairy sector in Prakasam and fisheries sector in Nellore and West Godavari districts, have left in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their exit has created a vacuum and we intend to develop skilled work force in the post-COVID period,” said the Managing Director and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Arja Srikanth.

He was addressing a south zone training partners’ meet, organised by the Agriculture Skill Council of India, that focussed on the effect of COVID-19 crisis on skill development in agriculture, short-term training prospects post COVID-19, proposed changes in the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), prospects of apprenticeship in agriculture and a discussion on challenges faced by the training partners.

Speaking about post-COVID skill programmes to be taken up with focus on agriculture sector and allied activities, Mr. Srikanth said post-harvest technologies was another focus area. “We will rope in progressive farmers and design strategies on what to do with the farm harvest. In agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture, there are certain areas of activities that can promote skilling and generate sustainable income,” he said.

Under agriculture mechanisation, the State planned to develop ‘cluster hiring centres’ and engage skilled youth in them.

Mr. Srikanth also suggested integration of all the skill components implemented by the various ministries like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) and the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), to create livelihood activities.

Women workforce

He also referred to plans of creating a women work force by skilling them in post-harvest technology and mooted apprenticeship programme for skilled and semi-skilled youth in the State.

State Engagement Officer at National Skill Development Corporation Karnataka, Goa and Tripura Capt. Kaustav Nath said agriculture segment was set to play a vital role in future. Calling for more awareness on e-skilling and e-learning, he said instead of whining about the lockdown, one must try and find opportunities in the situation.

Dairy farming and vermi-composting, he said, were grass-root level activities where women could be engaged in a big way and cited the examples of Amul dairy and Lijjat papad. He said women were the most versatile entrepreneurs and said small self-help groups engaged in agriculture activities could do wonders.

An interactive session that followed saw members of training partners seeking clarification on issues such as online training platforms and affiliation process on the Skill India portal among other things.