Focus on creating facilities in Orvakal, Kopparthy, Thamminapatnam nodes

VIJAYAWADA

04 October 2020 00:06 IST

Plans drawn up for setting up common effluent treatment plants and supplying water to industries

While creating major infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam - Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), the government is focusing on providing facilities in the Orvakal node in Kurnool district, which is being included in the Hyderabad - Bangalore corridor, for which the Centre has given the green signal.

This is a project undertaken by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust.

Airport project

Industries & Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed the APIIC and other government agencies concerned to promote industries in Orvakal, where an airport is being built by the AP Airports Development Corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, Kopparthy industrial park in Kadapa district and Thamminapatnam in Nellore are going to be developed as a part of the VCIC and Chennai - Bangalore Industrial Corridor respectively, according to official sources.

Plans have been drawn up in advance for setting up common effluent treatment plants and supplying water to the industries likely to be set up in the corridors.

Road expansion

More importantly, the AP Road Development Corporation is embarking on a major expansion of roads passing through the corridors and linking up the seaports, to facilitate faster transportation of goods.

Steps are taken to attract industries to the Naidupet cluster in Nellore, which has a major locational advantage in terms of its proximity to the Krishnapatnam port.

The AP-Transco is augmenting its infrastructure to meet the emerging requirement.

Some projects are undertaken with support from the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund, a partnership between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.K. Government’s Department for Industrial Development (DFID), the Asian Development Bank and the Rockefeller Foundation.

The government has also contemplated to set up State-level and district Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Centres for improving the business environment, thereby maintain the lead in EoDB rankings. While this is so, the government is aggressively promoting Tirupati as a destination for Information Technology (IT) and IT-Enabled Services (ITES) companies.