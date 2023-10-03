Focus on children’s literature, Tribal University V-C T.V. Kattimani urges writers in Andhra Pradesh

October 03, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh T.V. Kattimani on Tuesday asked writers to focus on children’s literature to encourage leisure reading among children and teach them moral lessons and ethics.

He was releasing Pillalu Rasina Kalinga Seema Kathalu by writer Badri Kurmarao during a function organised in Vizianagaram District Central Library.

Dr. Kattimani said many great writers such as Ruskin Bond, R.K. Narayan, Subhadra Sen Gupta, Paro Anand and Sudha Murthy contributed a lot to children’s literature. He congratulated Mr. Kurmarao for encouraging 120 students to collect and write down folklore (which were compiled and published as Pillalu Rasina Kalinga Seema Kathalu).

The Vice-Chancellor promised support for writers who would contribute children’s novels and short-stories in regional languages. Several writers such as G.S. Chalam, M.V.R. Krishnaji, Jakku Ramakrishna, Cheekati Diwakar and others were present.

