Focus on admissions in govt. schools, teachers told

Teachers urge govt. to drop move to merge primary sections with high schools

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao on Sunday urged teachers to enrol the maximum number of students in the ensuing academic year in the government schools that were modernised under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

He said that almost all the schools got the best infrastructure under the programme designed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao was the chief guest at the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (Regd. No.1938) general council meetings of Vizianagaram and Manyam districts held at the ZP meeting hall here.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao urged the teachers to meet the expectations of the government and improve the educational standards of children.

APTF Vizianagaram district president D. Eswara Rao said that teachers and headmasters were putting extra effort to strengthen school education and improve admissions every year.

He urged the government to stop the merger of the third, fourth and fifth classes with nearby high schools since it would lead to dropouts in the near future.

He also requested the government to ensure 27% fitment for employees and to scrap the Contributory Pension System.

Association leaders P. Dhananjaya Rao, A. Sadasiva Rao, V. Venkata Rao and N.V. Pydiraju were among those who spoke.