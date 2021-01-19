Focus more on YSR Cheyutha,YSR Bima, CM tells officials

GUNTUR

19 January 2021 21:51 IST

Jagan for inclusion of more beneficiaries in the two schemes

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to accord priority to YSR Cheyutha and YSR Bima schemes and complete the loan disbursal process under the programmes by the end of March.

Addressing a review meeting on the schemes, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Collectors should be more focussed on the identification of beneficiaries and asked them to include more in the schemes. He also asked them to educate the beneficiaries over the schemes and help them ground the units so that the rural economic industry was protected.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that medicines and cattle feed were distributed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras and all the animals should be geo-tagged and given an unique ID number. Even if any one wants to sell the animals, they would have to do it through RBKs. A complete health card of each animal should be maintained, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I want the RBKs to be single point contact for all activities pertaining to farm and dairy industry. Farmers should not be confused as all the activities should be carried out from the RBKs. I also want the Animal Husbandry Department to fill up all the vacant posts in the department,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that retail shops should be given importance under the YSR Cheyutha. A discussion should be held on the efficacy of the schemes and study should be made on the results they had among the beneficiaries.

Under the YSR Bima scheme, the Chief Minister asked Collectors to coordinate with the bankers and review the scheme every 15 days.

Amul project

The officials later told the Chief Minister that Amul project was being implemented in Prakasam, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts and it would start in the first week of February in Guntur and West Godavari districts and the project would be extended to all parts of the State by March 21, 2022.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development S. Appala Raju, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, MD of AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation A. Babu, Special Commissioner of Labour Department G. Rekha Rani were present.